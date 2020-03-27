PA State Troopers surprise 6-year-old with birthday video

National-World

YORK, PA (WPMT) — 6-year-old Ben was majorly bummed about his Ninja warrior birthday party being cancelled.

He’d been looking forward to it all year. That’s when his dad Mark decided to do something to cheer him up.

He asked a few friends to send Ben a video saying Happy Birthday. Pennsylvania State Trooper Megan Ammerman was one of them, and what she did then took this surprise to the next level.

She and Trooper Kelly Smith recruited departments from across the state and even a crew from Virginia State Police to take part.

As you can imagine, the little 6-year-old absolutely loved the surprise.

