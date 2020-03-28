Europe’s clocks go forward this weekend: Here’s what you need to know

National-World

The clocks across Europe go forward on Sunday, March 29 as the continent moves to daylight saving time.

Under the current system, the clocks are put forward one hour on the last Sunday of March and back again on the last Sunday in October.

The change means that from Sunday the UK will be five hours ahead of Eastern Time, with France, Germany, Italy and Spain six hours ahead.

About 70 countries around the world observe daylight saving time, but many countries near the equator do not adjust their clocks.

In recent years, public opinion has been turning against moving the clocks back and forth, and in 2018 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said a majority of European Union citizens wanted to end the twice-yearly changes.

According to Juncker, more than 80% of EU citizens want to abolish the clock changes and instead remain on the time used during summer.

For any change to go into effect, legislation must be drafted and win approval from the 27 member nations and the European Parliament.

The US also moves its clocks twice a year, with a similar public backlash growing in recent years.

This year, 32 states have proposed legislation to make daylight saving permanent — meaning more sunlight year-round. Eight states have already passed bills to stop springing forward.

It’s up to Congress to approve them, but so far addressing daylight saving time hasn’t been a federal priority.

Those in favor of keeping the twice-yearly change, however, say the extra light in the morning during standard time and and additional evening light in summer can help prevent road accidents.