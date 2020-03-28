Rapper Future is donating face masks to hospital workers and patients to combat the shortage

National-World

Cue the flutes. But this time, Future wants your mask on.

The rapper behind the 2017 hit “Mask Off,” Future is partnering with a sewing organization to provide face masks to hospital workers and patients in a campaign appropriately titled “Mask On.”

The FreeWishes Foundation, founded by Future, his sister and his mother, announced the campaign this week, calling the need for medical equipment during the coronavirus pandemic “critical.”

“As most people adapt to the new normal of staying quarantined to protect themselves from the coronavirus, healthcare professionals do not have this privilege,” the foundation said in a news release. “In addition, they do not even have enough supplies to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus.”

Atlanta Sewing Style, a sewing organization based in Future’s hometown, has organized a team of 500 to make and deliver the masks, the release said. The release did not say how many masks they would be producing.

“It is important to my brother, Future and I that we are of service to our community, especially during this pandemic and throughout the year,” said Tia-Wilburn Anderson, Future’s sister and co-founder of the foundation.

Hysteria over the spread of the novel coronavirus has led to mask shortages across the nation and world, as many people snatched them up in a panic. The boom led to higher prices and made them more difficult to obtain for American health care workers, who need the masks more than the average citizen.

Future and his family aren’t the only ones stepping up. Volunteers across the country have helped provide health care workers with needed face masks.

Earlier this month, national retailer Joann Fabrics and Craft Stores released a video tutorial on how to make face masks. The retailer encouraged people to drop off them at store locations, to be donated to local hospitals. Other local sewing groups have also pitched in.

Texas, meanwhile, has used prison labor to help cover the shortage.