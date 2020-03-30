Drive-Thru Baby Shower Held For Soon-To-Be Maryland Mom Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WOODBINE, MD (WJZ) — The coronavirus is no match for moms who want to celebrate big moments and special events for their kids.

Sunday, a family in Woodbine hosted a drive-thru baby shower.

Stacey Wolf and her husband Nicholas are expecting their first baby, and Stacey’s mom wasn’t going to let social distancing stop the celebration.

A line of cars, packed to the brim with diapers and baby gifts, lined the street to the couple’s house, dropping off their presents, well wishes and love to the pregnant mom-to-be.

The couple said they couldn’t be more grateful.

Stacey was totally surprised, and not only new to baby showers, but especially those that fall within the social distancing guidelines.

“I was really surprised when I saw the pink and blue balloons and all the cars out here,” she said.”It was an overwhelming feeling of love and support, and knowing everybody was here for us no matter what.”

The Wolf’s said about 40 people attended the drive thru baby shower. Now, mom and dad are waiting until the baby arrives to find out whether its a boy or a girl.

Baby Wolf is due in late May.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.