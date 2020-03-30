Phoenix police commander killed, two officers shot responding to domestic violence call

National-World

A Phoenix police commander was killed and two officers injured while responding to a domestic violence call Sunday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The officers were dispatched to a north Phoenix home after a call about a “dispute between roommates,” police said.

The officers entered the home and spoke with a man who did not cooperate, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said, according to CNN affiliate KTVK.

At some point the man opened fire, shooting all three officers, Fortune said.

Cmdr. Greg Carnicle was killed. The two other officers are expected to recover, police said.

Carnicle was a 31-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department and was just months away from retirement, KTVK reported.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said she’s known Carnicle for 30 years and praised his work on the force. “Phoenix lost a true hero — and that person is Greg Carnicle,” Williams said.

Williams leaves behind a wife and four adult children.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey called Carnicle’s death “another reminder of the dangers our officers face everyday to keep us safe.

Police tactical units converged on the home following the shooting and a suspect fired at a police drone flying over the area, KTVK said.

The suspect was shot and killed by officers, Fortune said.