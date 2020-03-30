Social distancing failure: Cities, towns forced to close playgrounds

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) — Families continue to have fewer and fewer outdoor options available due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Local playgrounds around the state were forced to close.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said he issued the order because people were not practicing social distancing.

“A lot of playgrounds and parks aren’t fenced,” Elicker said. “Those that are we will be locking. Those that aren’t will be posting signs encouraging people not to use them.”

Elsewhere in the state, parents were urged to make sure the public place they plan to go is actually open.

Playgrounds have closed in Hamden, Bristol, Rocky Hill, Suffield, Glastonbury, Naugatuck and Manchester.

In addition to enforcing social distancing guidelines, officials said there were relatively large groups of children playing with one another.

Basketball courts have been closed for the same reason.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.