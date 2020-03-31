20-year-old man dies from coronavirus 3 days after his father

National-World

Grand Blanc (WNEM) — A Michigan father and his 20-year-old son died from COVID-19 within days of each other, according to their family.

Freddie Brown Jr., 57, passed away on March 26, his wife Sandy Brown announced in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

“My sweetie has gone home to be with the Lord!” she wrote.

Three days later, she experienced another devastating loss. Her 20-year-old son, Freddie Brown III, died from complications with the same virus.

“My only begotten son Mr. Freddie L Brown III went home to be with his Heavenly Father and his Natural Father on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 10:00 pm….only 3 days after his dad left us! My entire immediate family is gone!” she wrote.

Freddie Brown Jr. was an elder at the Jackson Memorial Temple in Flint. It’s unclear if he had any underlying health issues.

His son had asthma and played football at Grand Blanc High School before graduating in 2018.

Coaches Clint Alexander and Andy Torok said they were stunned to learn about his death days after his father’s.

“It happened so fast,” Alexander said. “We were still grieving from the loss of his father and then suddenly you are terrified for Freddie. I really don’t think that anybody thought it was a possibility.”

“You have to send your prayers and thoughts to his mother and support her” Torok said. “You feel helpless because you can’t go over to the house and give them a hug and tell them it is going to be all right.”

