Catching the beat– not the virus– on Harmony Street

New Orleans (WGNO) — Usually, you might hear Sam Tepper playing the piano at Dos Jefes or Live Oak Cafe. These days, you wouldn’t hear him play at all, unless you happened to stroll down Harmony Street on a lovely Saturday evening.

Tepper is also a piano teacher, and his student, Stuart Stoller, invited him to perform for the neighborhood, in a way that doesn’t break the rules of social distancing.

That’s why there were a couple of booming speakers on Stoller’s front porch, with the wires attached to Stoller’s piano in the parlor.

The whole block could hear Tepper playing that piano, with improvisational abandon.

Physically distant, yes, but the love of music has a way of bringing people together– even when they’re standing six feet apart.

