Police take cherry pies to 102-year-old birthday girl

Arvada (KCNC) — The Arvada Police Department ended a long week by celebrating a long life. When police heard Susie Montoya was celebrating her 102nd birthday, and someone wanted to send her a cherry pie, the cops went on a mission to make sure it was done safely.

With a statewide stay-at-home order in effect, city employees wanted to show their love for the community — so they ordered the pies from a local business: Rheinlander Bakery in Olde Town Arvada.

Then, Det. Dave Snelling took the pies to the crime lab for processing. He put on a mask and gloves, cleaned the boxes with disinfectant wipes, and packaged them in a brown paper bag for safe delivery.

He even arranged for Arvada firefighters to oversee the delivery.

“We’re going to give out these pies all while maintaining COVID CDC standards, maintaining our distance and using proper procedures to make sure that keep this entire family safe,” Snelling stated. He even reminded the family to wash their hands before helping themselves to the pie.

Montoya watched from an upstairs window as well-wishers sang Happy Birthday to her and Snelling officially declared it “Susie Montoya Day.”

“I know what you’re thinking… ‘Dave, is all this that important? Why are you using resources to this?’” Snelling said. “I will tell you, absolutely it’s important. Because Susie Montoya is turning 102 years old today.’”

