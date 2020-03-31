Suspect dead, officer injured after reported shooting outside courthouse

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Asheville (WLOS) — Authorities say an active shooter situation at the Buncombe County Courthouse in downtown Asheville started Tuesday morning when shots were fired from a parked vehicle outside the courthouse.

Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said in a press conference that a probation officer was walking in front of the courthouse when shots were fired from outside of a parked vehicle.

911 dispatch reported an active shooter situation at 9:49 a.m. and deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, the Asheville Police Department and probation officers all immediately responded to the scene.

During the exchange of gunfire, a lieutenant with the Sheriff’s Office was injured. That individual is being treated at Mission Health and is expected to be okay. Rondell Lance, the President of the Fraternal Order of Police, told News 13 crews on the scene that the deputy was hit with glass. No specific information about the officers’ injuries have been released by authorities at this time.

One individual from inside of the suspect vehicle is deceased after officers returned fire.

Drew Reisinger, Buncombe County’s register of deeds, was in his office just down the street at the time of the incident. On Twitter, he shared a series of tweets describing what he was seeing and videos showing numerous officers running towards the scene.

At this time, the scene is being processed. The Asheville Police Department is lead in the investigation with assistance from the SBI.

The Buncombe County Courthouse is closed for the rest of the day per the order of Judge Hill and Judge Cogburn. Please call the Clerk of Court if you have business with them.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.