Cafe works to feed the hungry from a distance

Asheville (WLOS) — Feeding the hungry can be especially challenging during these tough times of social distancing and economic downturn. But, one group is making it work from a safe distance.

Late morning at 12 Baskets Cafe on Haywood Road there’s usually a line outside, and the dining area is full.

But, even though the cafe is mainly empty of people now, it is still very much open, full of food and serving people, people like Keeva Smotherman.

“This is right down the street from me,” Smotherman said. “They provide my dog food, dry food, wet food, treats, all that kind of stuff. They are the best.”

12 Baskets Cafe, born from the Asheville Poverty Initiative and dependent on donations, mainly from local restaurants, has made some changes to safely feed people.

“We’re here Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 to one, and we do have containers that we are giving out, so not to bring … to bring as little into the space as we can,” 12 Baskets worker Donna Earnshaw said.

Earnshaw said people can use the containers to stock up on food they can eat on the days the cafe is closed.

“What we’re doing now is we’ll have a meat option with some vegetable, we’ll have a curry option, a non-curry veg option, and people can choose. It’s not the same as being able to pick what you want to eat, but it’s good healthy food,” Earnshaw said.

Even with the limited hours and food options, Smotherman is grateful.

She said 12 Baskets Cafe is keeping her family fed and away from crowds she would encounter if it closed.

“I would have to try to find transportation to get, maybe to the mission and do a food box there. Crowds would be terrible, and distancing would be pretty difficult to deal with,” she explained.

“People still need to be fed, and we still have enough food to feed all of West Asheville for six months or more,” Earnshaw said.

