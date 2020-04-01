‘I Have Coronavirus And Hope You Have It Now’: Woman arrested for public drunkenness coughs in state trooper’s face, then urinates on patrol car seat

National-World

Houston (KDKA) — A woman from Washington County is facing charges and being tested for Coronavirus after state police say she coughed in a trooper’s face and told him she had the virus while he was arresting her for public drunkenness.

In addition, 37-year-old Jessica Harvey, of Houston, Pennsylvania, is also charged with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.

According to state police, Harvey was involved in a domestic altercation at a home on Pike Street in Houston Borough on Sunday.

Everyone left the home before troopers arrived, but state police say an off-duty officer later found Harvey wandering along Pike Street. She was “disheveled and bleeding.”

He called for help, but when the state trooper arrived, Harvey refused medical treatment and “appeared to be intoxicated.”

State police say they found multiple warrants out for Harvey’s arrest.

When the trooper tried to arrest her and put her in his patrol car, state police say she “coughed in his face,” and told him, “I have the coronavirus and I hope that you have it now.”

On the way to Washington County Jail, state police say Harvey continued to try and cough on the officer and then urinated on the patrol vehicle’s seat.

“It’s upsetting because this is all new to everyone and it’s a national problem and for someone to disregard someone else’s safety and well being,” trooper Forrest Allison said.

Investigators served a search warrant on Harvey, requiring she undergo testing for coronavirus.

She was taken to Washington Hospital for that, then was arraigned. Her bail is set at $25,000.

State police say anyone who intentionally spreads coronavirus will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“This will be taken very seriously. The state police will prosecute until the fullest extent,” Allison said.

