Oregon family receives new wheelchair-accessible van for 7-year-old boy

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Several organizations came together to give a Portland family a wheelchair-accessible van for a 7-year-old boy.

Oscar has cerebral palsy, cervical dystonia, dysphasia, cortical vision impairment and epilepsy.

On Thursday, the family received a 2019 Toyota Sienna VMI to safely transport Oscar, thanks to Oregon Mobility Solutions, the Office of Developmental Disabilities, the Steelman Family Foundation and donations from friends and family.

Oscar’s father said the van is going to make a huge difference in their lives.

“We use public transportation, so we can never really drive together. So two of us take the bus, and three of us take the car. But now during the virus, the bus is kind of out because my son is at a higher, elevated risk,” said Gabriel Triplett.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.