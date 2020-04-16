Trump wants some states to reopen soon but new outbreaks continue in nursing homes and food processing plants

News

President Donald Trump told governors they can reopen their states soon if they want but health officials across the country are still battling numerous coronavirus outbreaks.

“Our national shutdown is not a sustainable long-term solution,” Trump told reporters.

Trump unveiled new guidelines on Thursday to help states loosen social distancing restrictions and restart the economy. The guidelines, which won’t be mandatory, suggest a phased approach that will still keep schools closed and allow some restaurants and gyms to operate under social distancing protocols. Each governor will ultimately decide on how and when to open.

Governor Brad Little released the following statement: