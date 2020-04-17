Woman reunited with class ring 33 years later

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Williamsport (WNEP) — Crystal Lincoln lost her high school class ring 33 years ago. The ring was a gift from her late grandmother.

Lincoln says she lost the ring while shopping at the Lycoming Mall. She remembers everything about that day.

“We went store to store to store asking did they find my ring, did somebody turn it in, did they see it at the register, when we got down to the end of the mall two hours later, there was no ring,” said Lincoln.

Any hope of finding the ring was lost until Rae Snook and her caregiver Paula Miller made a Facebook post saying that the class ring was in their possession. Snook says she found the ring 33 years ago in Claires. She has held onto it ever since.

“Walking through the Lycoming Mall in the early 80s and felt something hit my foot, and it was a class ring, but no one else was around. I just put it in my pocket and kind of forgot about it,” said Snook.

“I found a pair of earrings on her floor, and I went to return it to her jewelry box, and I look in, and I’m like ‘Rae what is this’ and she is like ‘Oh, I found that 30 years ago’ and I’m like ‘We can’t leave it at that. Let me take this and put it on Facebook,'” said Paula Miller.

That Facebook post worked. The ladies contacted Lincoln to return the ring.

“I know my grandma is still with me, and I know right now that she is smiling like unbelievably smiling, and I have to thank the two wonderful ladies that brought this ring back to me,” said Lincoln.

Not only did Crystal get her ring back, but she says she gained two new friends through this experience. She did tell Newswatch 16 that she’s not taking the ring off anytime soon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.