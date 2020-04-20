Tips on how to coronavirus-proof your home

News

Life under coronavirus means staying home as much as possible — but you’ll likely need to make a trip to the grocery store or pharmacy at some point.

With the help of physicians and infectious disease experts, we built a tip sheet to make sure you don’t bring the virus back with you.

You can download a printable version here — available in English, Spanish and Chinese.

Note: Recommendations for COVID-19 may change as officials learn more, so monitor your local health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for updates.