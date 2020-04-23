Local family gets creative with artwork while staying at home during coronavirus pandemic

National-World

Rockingham County (WGHP) — For the Dellosa family, staying at home during the pandemic has given them a good excuse to do even more of what they love to do.

“We’ve always been a creative family, always doing something, Eeron Dellosa said.

Her parents and siblings are known for all kinds of artwork.

“We each have our interest,” Eeron’s mother Janet said. “I enjoy painting, Joe (Janet’s husband) does pottery and paint and her adult children, Eeron and Justin do woodwork and metalwork. So when many families found themselves bored at home during the stay-at-home order, it wasn’t the case for this family.”

“It was kind of normal routine,” Eeron said. “Get up and start making something.”

