Colorado and Nevada join Western States Pact as states work on unified coronavirus strategy

National-World

Colorado and Nevada on Monday became the latest states to join California, Oregon and Washington in the Western States Pact, a working group of Western state governors aligned with a shared vision for modifying stay-at-home orders and fighting Covid-19.

“There’s no silver bullet that will solve this pandemic until there is a cure, so we must have a multifaceted and bold approach in order to slow the spread of the virus, to keep our people safe and help our economy rebound,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, said in a statement on Monday.

Western state governors say that health outcomes and science — not politics — will guide decisions to modify statewide stay-at-home orders.

Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said he “believe(s) the sharing of critical information and best practices on how to mitigate the spread, protect the health and safety of our residents and reopen responsibly will be invaluable as we chart our paths forward.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee — all Democrats as well — recently announced they would be working together under a shared vision for gradually modifying their states’ stay-at-home orders and fighting Covid-19.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.