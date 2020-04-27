Texas governor will allow state’s stay-at-home order to end on Thursday and open businesses Friday

National-World

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday he will allow his stay-at-home order for the Lone Star State to expire on Thursday, commencing a phased exit from the social distancing measures meant to mitigate the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican’s new order, which supersedes local orders, will allow businesses like retail stores, malls, restaurants and theaters to reopen Friday but limits occupancy to 25%. The order will also allow libraries and museums to open.

Abbott noted that he wants barbershops, salons, gyms and bars open “as soon as possible” and expects them to open no later than mid-May.

His announcements comes as more states plan phased reopenings of their economies, despite public health professionals having repeatedly stressed the dangers of relaxing social distancing measures too early.

Experts widely agree that to control the epidemic in the absence of strict social distancing measures, states and localities will need to build the capacity for additional testing and contact tracing — something Texas medical and public health officials have told CNN the state isn’t doing at a large enough scale to reopen.

That process of identifying new cases of Covid-19 and then tracking down and quarantining anyone who could have been infected by those newly identified cases would be crucial to returning to normal life.

Abbott faces a unique challenge in reopening Texas, the world’s 10th largest economy.

While previewing Texas’ reopening strategy earlier this month, Abbott said a group of medical and economic experts will guide him through a series of incremental steps aimed at slowly reopening the state’s economy.

“Opening in Texas must occur in stages,” he said. “Obviously, not all businesses can open all at once on May 1.”

A premature opening of private businesses, he said, would risk further outbreaks and “be more likely to set us back, rather than to propel us forward.”

