Justin Timberlake shares the ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ meme — with a pandemic-inspired twist

National-World

Guess what … it’s gonna be a mask-heavy May.

Justin Timberlake shared a familiar NSYNC meme with a pandemic-inspired twist: A curly haired, boy band-era JT, rocking a face mask.

It’s a nod to the perennial “It’s gonna be May” meme, based on Timberlake’s poppy pronunciation of the word “me” in the NSYNC song “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

The meme bubbles up on social media toward the end of April every year. Your mileage may vary on how funny the joke is — but at least in this iteration, JT advocated for personal protective gear in public.

Timberlake, who recently voiced the troll Branch in the home release hit “Trolls World Tour,” appears to take the pandemic seriously. He donated to the Mid-South Food Bank in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, in March and encouraged his Instagram followers to do the same.