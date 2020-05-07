Customers shot 2 McDonald’s employees after being told to leave due to coronavirus restrictions

National-World

Two customers shot two McDonald’s employees in Oklahoma City Wednesday after they were told to leave the store’s dining area, police say.

The suspects got angry and took out a gun when they were asked to leave due to coronavirus restrictions that were in place, Oklahoma City Police Lt. Michelle Henderson told CNN.

Two workers were shot and a third was injured, Henderson said, during “the melee that ensued.” Police told CNN affiliate KOCO that one of the victims was shot in the leg while the other was shot in the shoulder. Both injuries are considered non life-threatening, the affiliate reported.

Police at the scene also said a female employee sustained lacerations to her head, KOCO reported.

The two suspects then fled and were apprehended nearby, Henderson added.

The incident is one of a multitude of protests from residents across the country responding to restrictions in place to combat the virus. In Michigan, a Family Dollar store security guard was shot after telling a customer to wear a face mask — a mandate in place by the state for all retail stores.

Also in Michigan, a man wiped his nose on a Dollar Tree worker’s shirt after the employee told him he needed to wear a mask.

In southern California, a customer wore what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan hood during a trip to the grocery store — and repeatedly ignored staff requests to remove it.