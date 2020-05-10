Community steps up for mother who showed up 5 hours early to food distribution to feed family of 12

National-World

Oahu, HI (KITV) — A woman who showed up 5 hours early to a food distribution to feed the twelve members in her household is now getting some help from the community.

After the story aired on Wednesday, dozens of people messaged KITV on Facebook and email asking how they could help.

Within 48 hours, a food drive was organized on her behalf outside the station where more than half a dozen people came out to donate supplies to Urmatan, who now says she has enough supplies to last a month.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Herminia Urmatan was a housekeeper at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki for 37 years until COVID-19 reached Hawaii’s shores and shut down operations. Out of work, out of money, and a family to feed, she showed up 5 hours early to a food distribution at Aloha Stadium on Wednesday to make sure she could feed her family.

“Every time we hear there’s a food bank, I go. I go to the food bank,” said Urmatan.

The distribution in partnership with the Hawaii Food Bank officially started at 10 a.m. but Herminia was there before dawn, at 4 a.m. because she says she could not risk missing out.

She says food insecurities are something she has never experienced before but with a family of 12 to help feed, she didn’t see any of option.

“We need it to do it for the kids and my grandchildren,” added Urmatan who said her children have also lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

Her story is similar to the hundreds who joined her before sunrise and thousands who ended up waiting in line for food on Wednesday. With many still waiting to hear back from the unemployment office, they have nowhere else to turn.

