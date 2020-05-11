Boris Johnson accused of botching announcement of new UK lockdown rules

National-World

The UK government has been accused of fumbling the rollout of a loosening to the country’s coronavirus lockdown, with regional leaders maintaining stricter messages and opposition politicians demanding clarity.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday ditched the nationwide “stay at home” slogan and replaced it with “stay alert,” and said everyone who was unable to work from home — such as construction and manufacturing workers — were now “actively encouraged” to return to work. But he also urged people to avoid public transport and stay at home if possible, leading to accusations of mixed messages.

Leaders in Scotland and Wales said they would stick to the “stay at home” message, and London’s public transit authority said it would only be able to carry 15% of passengers even after it restores 100% of services.

Dominic Raab, the First Secretary of State, appeared to muddy the waters further in a round of media interviews on Monday morning when he gave conflicting statements around the size and nature of gatherings that would be permitted between people from different households.Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said Johnson’s statement was confusing. “What the nation was looking for this evening was clarity and consensus. The truth is, the Prime Minister’s statement raises more questions than it answers.”

In his address to the nation from Downing Street on Sunday night, the UK Prime Minister unveiled “careful steps” the government will take to ease the emergency restrictions. He said that from Wednesday, people would be allowed to take unlimited outdoor exercise instead of just one trip per day, and would be allowed to sit in parks, drive to other destinations and play sports — but only with members of their households.

Johnson said that the government would seek to re-open schools, stores and some of the hospitality industry over the weeks and months ahead.

A 50-page document with more details about the announcement was due to be released by the government on Monday afternoon.

Johnson also unveiled a new “Stay alert, control the virus, save lives” slogan, along with an alert system ranging from level 1 to 5 to help determine how quickly measures can be relaxed without triggering a second wave of infections.

Ahead of Johnson’s announcement, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said her government would not be adopting the “Stay Alert” slogan. “It is of course for him to decide what’s most appropriate for England but, given the critical point we are at in tackling the virus, #StayHomeSaveLives remains my clear message to Scotland at this stage,” Sturgeon tweeted.

At a press briefing in Edinburgh on Monday, she said people should not travel from England to Scotland unless they had a valid reason. “If you are in Scotland, the law of Scotland applies,” she said.

Her Welsh counterpart, Mark Drakeford, said that Wales would also not be dropping the “stay at home” message, while Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster said she will continue to promote the “stay at home” message, according to the PA Media. “We’re not out of the woods. It’s about steady progress, rather than making a dash for the exit,” Foster tweeted.

Defending the reopening plan, Raab on Monday said the measures announced by Johnson the night before had been “clear.” In a radio interview with the BBC, Raab echoed the timeline given by Johnson. But he deviated on some points, saying workers who cannot work from home should start Wednesday, instead of immediately from Monday. He also gave conflicting answers on whether people would be able to meet one or two people from other households outdoors.

Raab — who is effectively Johnson’s deputy as First Secretary of State — gave further details on specific jobs, including that people who work in other people’s homes including mobile hairdressers will not be allowed to return to work.

Schools and other businesses may be allowed to open on June 1, and non-essential businesses including hospitality will open in July at the earliest, he confirmed.

Raab refused to answer whether employees would be able to walk out of work if they felt insecure, saying “it’s very difficult to answer that hypothetically.”

“Employers have a duty on them to provide Covid-secure settings,” he added.

Responding to a question over whether the measures create a “two-tier” system where “lower earners take the risk of catching the virus and spreading it,” Raab said that was “not right.”

Business leaders and labor unions demanded clarity. Len McCluskey, Secretary-General of Britain’s second-largest trade union Unite said “millions of people” would be “dumbfounded” by the government’s plan. “The Prime Minister’s response last night was both confusing and disbelieving,” he told BBC radio. “Listening to Dominic Raab, I’m wondering why we didn’t wait until we’ve seen the 50-page document and the guidelines that are about to come out before there was any indication about going back to work.”

Raab on Monday confirmed there would be a 14-day quarantine for arrivals into the UK but did not say when it would start, with exceptions to the quarantine to include at least some arrivals from France and transporting freight.

The Chief Executive of the UK Airport Operators Association, Karen Dee, warned that the introduction of a quarantine period could have a “devastating impact” on the UK aviation industry. “Quarantine would not only have a devastating impact on the UK aviation industry, but also on the wider economy … if the Government believes quarantine is medically necessary, then it should be applied on a selective basis following the science, there should be a clear exit strategy and the economic impact on key sectors should be mitigated,” Dee said

Willie Walsh, the CEO of British Airways parent company IAG, said the government’s plans to quarantine UK arrivals for 14 days was a “surprise” and will cause the airline to review restarting flights.

“We had been planning to resume, on a pretty significant basis, our flying in July,” Walsh said in a virtual appearance at a House of Commons Transport Committee meeting. “I think we will have to review that based on what the Prime Minister said yesterday.”