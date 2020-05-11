Gas prices begin to rise

News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho motorists are currently paying below the national average price for gasoline, but both the state and national prices are on the rise.



Idaho AAA reports the average Idaho price is $1.81 per gallon and the national average is $1.85. At $1.81, the price is 26 cents less than a month ago and $1.32 below the same time a year ago.

According to GasBuddy.com Petroleum Patrick DeHaan, “"Gasoline demand continues rebound across the U.S. as more states re-open, with a week on week rise of nearly 5%, according to data from GasBuddy's free payments card. The boost in demand has led oil and gasoline prices to rally, and as long as states continue to loosen restrictions, it'll mean more motorists on the roads and filling their tank. For now, the continued recovery in gas prices will nearly completely depend on improvement in the coronavirus situation, as so long as refineries boost production again as demand continues to rise again."



