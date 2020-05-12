AG exploring options to shut down barber

National-World

OWOSSO, MI (WNEM ) — A Shiawassee County judge has sided with an Owosso barber by turning down a complaint by the state Attorney General’s Office to obtain a temporary restraining order against the business.

Karl Manke’s Barber Shop continues to welcome patrons, with some driving hours to get there.

“What Mr. Manke is doing, I know it seems like it’s harmless, but it honestly isn’t. It’s a serious and grave public health concern,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Manke opened up the business, defying Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order.

“Every medical doctor, every scientist will tell you that what he’s doing right now is a danger and a threat,” Nessel said.

Nessel doesn’t think what Manke is doing should be celebrated. She believes it’s quite the opposite.

“Patriots defend their fellow Americans against enemies of foreign and domestic. And the enemy here is the virus. And by continuing to operate in the fashion that he is, he’s really aiding and abetting and spreading it, not fighting it. And that’s not fair to his community. And it’s not fair to other communities around the state,” Nessel said.

As TV5 previously reported, the Shiawassee County court denied a state motion for a temporary restraining order against Manke’s barber shop.

Nessel said her office is exploring more options to shut Manke down.

“I think we’ll be moving more quickly at this point. You know, I mean we’ve tried many different things already, obviously without success. But we’re going to move forward on it and I imagine you’ll see further action coming soon,” Nessel said.

