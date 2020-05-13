Suspect in Arbery shooting had earlier confrontation, neighbor says

National-World

Less than two weeks before the February 23 shooting that left Ahmaud Arbery dead, a suspect arrested in the case had a confrontation with an unidentified African American man who had entered a neighboring house under construction, according to an attorney for the owner of that house.

Larry English, the homeowner, said the incident involved Travis McMichael, who along with his father is facing charges in Arbery’s death, English’s attorney, Elizabeth Graddy, told CNN.

English received a text message the night of February 11 from a neighbor who had agreed to watch the property for English, but he is “unaware if the confrontation on the property involved Ahmaud,” Graddy said.

Arbery, 25, was jogging in that area, the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside Brunswick, when he was shot almost three months ago.

Greg McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested last Thursday and are facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Graddy shared with CNN a transcript of the text message exchange English had with his neighbor:

“The police showed up and we all searched for a good while. I think he got spooked and ran after Travis confronted him. Travis says they {sic} guy ran into the house.”

“Let me know if he shows up or they find him. I appreciate you letting me know.”

Motion-sensor security cameras recorded surveillance video showing a trespassing on English’s property on February 11, according to Graddy.

English told CNN he could not identify the individual he says he saw on the video after the February 11 incident. He did not report the incident to the police, he said.

After the shooting, Greg McMichael told police there had been “several break-ins” in the area, and that Arbery looked like a suspect caught on surveillance video.

When the McMichaels saw Arbery jogging on the day of the shooting, the two men grabbed guns and chased him, according to the police report.

When they caught up to him, Travis McMichael exited the truck with a shotgun, and a struggle ensued between him and Arbery, according to the report. The elder McMichael alleged to police that Travis McMichael shot Arbery after the latter attacked him.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, in the more than seven weeks preceding the shooting, there was only one burglary reported in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. A 9 mm pistol was stolen January 1 from Travis McMichael’s unlocked truck outside the McMichael’s home.

English said he did not report a crime after surveillance video appeared to show Arbery at the construction site just a short time before he was killed.

In that video, the man can be seen walking around and not touching anything.

“I don’t want it to be put out and misused and misinterpreted for people to think that I had accused Mr. Arbery of stealing or robbery, because I never did,” English told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night.