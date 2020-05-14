Body cam video released in officer-involved shooting

National-World

Rock Island, IL (WQAD) — Charges will not be filed against two Rock Island officers involved in a deadly shooting in late April 2020.

On Thursday, May 14, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney, Dora Villarreal, determined officers Steven Mumma and Tyler Evans were justified in the shooting death of 37-year-old Kelvin D. Shaw.

Previous reports indicate that on April 25, police had been called to the 2900 block of 5th Avenue “where a female victim was reportedly being held against her will” for two days.

While collecting information on scene and working to make contact with the victim, Mumma and Evans encountered Shaw as he was climbing out of an apartment window. Shaw started to take off on foot, but had trouble getting over a fence on the property.

The officers fired their weapons at Shaw, who ended up dying a day later, a previous statement from investigators said.

The body camera footage released just under three weeks after the shooting shows Shaw running from Mumma and Evans.

It appears Shaw failed to climb a fence on the property and directed a gun in his right hand toward the officers. Mumma and Evans both fired their guns for a total of five shots. Three bullets hit Shaw.

Both Mumma and Evans, were placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol. Mumma joined the Rock Island Police Department in 2012, and Evans joined in 2018.

The investigation was taken over by the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force, which handed its findings over to Villarreal on May 7.

