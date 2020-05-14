Customer tips $5,800 to hairstylist and barbershop employees

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Denver, CO (KCNC) — After weeks of being out of work due to the stay-at-home order and shutdown of non-essential businesses, Edward Landry was ready to start cutting hair again.

“You’re used to getting up every day, and you’re seeing people and helping people and all the sudden that’s not part of your life anymore,” he said.

Saturday was the first day in Denver that salons and barbershops were allowed to open back up. Landry, who works at the Floyd’s 99 Barbershop on University Boulevard, says it was clear customers were ready to visit.

“People are very excited just to be able to come in and have a haircut, and a sense of normalcy,” he said.

At least one customer on opening day felt the experience was worth far more than the $27 he paid for the cut.

“On Saturday we had a gentlemen walk in, first time client gets a haircut. On his way out he tipped the stylist $2,500, the manager $1,000 and the front desk $500,” said Jamie Repenning, president of Floyd’s 99 Barbershop.

In total, the customer (who didn’t want to be identified to the public) left $5,800 in tips.

“He asks her how many other people work in this shop, (he) left, went and got cash and comes back and gives everybody else $100, totally amazing,” Repenning said.

The stylist, a single mom, was left speechless. Landry and the others were simply shocked.

“I’m just grateful,” Landry said.

He says the money will be a big help as the all work to get back on their feet after the shutdown, but the show of generosity will stay with them forever.

“It’s the pay it forward idea, and it helps bring back a sense of security in an uncertain time,” Landry said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.