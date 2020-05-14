Two NFL players are wanted for allegedly robbing partygoers at gunpoint

National-World

Police in southeast Florida have issued arrest warrants for two NFL players for armed robbery, according to the police department.

Deandre Baker, a cornerback for the New York Giants, and Quinton Dunbar, a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks, are both wanted for their roles in an alleged armed robbery during a house party on Wednesday night.

Baker is wanted for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar is wanted for four counts of Armed Robbery with a firearm, Miramar police said.

Several victims at the house party allege that Baker and Dunbar stole thousands of dollars in cash from them as well as valuable watches while armed with weapons, according to the arrest warrant.

CNN has attempted to reach a representative for Baker and there is no known contact for Dunbar.

Neither Baker nor Dunbar are in custody.

A spokesman for the NFL told CNN that the league office is aware of the matter and had no other comment.

The Giants, who chose Baker with their first-round draft pick in 2019, said they had been in contact with him and had no comment.

Dunbar had been traded to the Seahawks from the Washington Redskins in March. His new team said it was “still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”