10 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to open in Nevada, with 5 in Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — Ten new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will open to the public in Nevada, with five new sites in the Las Vegas area.

Las Vegas testings sites are now open to first responders and will open to the public Monday, May 18.

All testing sites require an appointment through Quest Diagnostics MyQuestTM online portal and app, MyQuestCOVIDTest.com. Sites will test adults who are first responders, health cars providers, symptomatic people and those in high-risk groups without symptoms.

There will be no out-of-pocket cost to those tested, according to a release from City of Las Vegas officials.

The following sites will be open for first responders Friday, May 15, from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting:

Walmart Parking Lot: 2310 E. Serene Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123

Walmart Parking Lot: 6464 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131

Walmart Parking Lot: 10440 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129

The following sites will be open Saturday, May 16, from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting, again for first responders only:

Walmart Parking Lot: 3041 N, Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89108

Walmart Parking Lot: 7200 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89113

The general public can be tested at the following locations:

CLARK COUNTY

Beginning Monday, May 18, the following site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

2310 E. Serene Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123

Beginning Tuesday, May 19, the following site will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays weekly from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

7200 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89113

LAS VEGAS

Beginning Monday, May 18, the following site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

10440 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129

Beginning Tuesday, May 19, the following site will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays weekly from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

3041 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89108

NORTH LAS VEGAS

The following site is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

1807 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

The following site is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Beginning Monday, May 18, the following site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

6464 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131

ELKO

Beginning Monday, May 18, the following site will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays weekly from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

2944 Mountain City Hwy., Elko, NV 89801

RENO

Beginning Friday, May 15, the following sites will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

5260 W. 7th St., Reno, NV 89523

155 Damonte Ranch Pkwy., Reno, NV 89521

TESTING INFORMATION

· Testing is for adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high-risk groups without symptoms.

· Individuals must be 18 years and older.

· The testing sites will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.

· Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test sites are not available to those who walk up.

The sites will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

· Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

· Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

· The sites will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.

· Individuals tested who are awaiting results should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to other people.

