3-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills self

St. Louis, MO (KMOV) — A 3-year-old boy is dead after he accidentally shot himself Thursday night in the Fairground neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Peck Street near Bailey and a block from Fairground Park.

The child shot himself in the head and was taken to the hospital before emergency crews got to the house. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say a teen was inside the same home as the child when the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

