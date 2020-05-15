Caretaker charged in connection to 2017 death of elderly woman

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) — Milford Police have arrested a caregiver after an elderly woman was found dead inside a home in 2017.

On May 16, 2017, Milford police were requested to do a welfare check for an elderly woman. When officers arrived at the home, they found the woman unresponsive and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy was conducted and determined the manner of death to be a homicide and the cause of death to be dehydration and malnutrition complicating dementia and non-prescribed Amitiptyline and Perphenazine administration.

Police arrested 64-year-old Michael O’Connell of Milford on Friday in connection to the death.

O’Connell was the woman’s caretaker at the time of her death.

He was charged with first-degree abuse.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.