Elementary students share their thanks to parents, frontline workers during pandemic

Bay City, MI (WNEM) — One local elementary school asked students to put their writing to the test in a positive way in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The students, I think, you give a simple writing assignment, then all of the sudden the writing assignment turns into something amazing,” said Melissa Vrable, a principal at Bangor Central Elementary.

So, we decided to share some of those letters with you in an effort to make you smile, to inspire and to say thank you to our essential workers.

“I’m thankful for teachers because they teach the world to read, and count, and they are nice to me,” said Madelyn.

“Dear Mrs. Zaske, thank you for all you do to treat COVID-19, I know you are on the frontlines. Again, thank you for all you do,” said Kelsey.

“They really thought outside the box it’s not just nurses or doctors… even the people that work on electricity and power lines and people that sometimes we don’t always see as essential workers, but even people who work at grocery stores,” said Vrable.

“Dear farmers, thank you for working so hard during these times to provide grocery stores with food we can eat,” said Hazel.

“Dear linemen Nick, good job on keeping our home warm and our lights on and thanks for your hard-work, love Evelyn,” said Evelyn.

“We have a partnership with the Positivity Project and so we really focus on ‘Other People Matter’ in our school and community to build those positive relationships,” said Vrable.

“Dear Fed-Ex thank you for delivering even when you could get shipped. Thank you for delivering things people really need,” said Elian.

“Thank you Veterinarians for saving animals all over the world,” said Cassidy.

“I thank my mom for going to work when she wants to stay home and keep me safe,” said Alyson.

“Dear doctors and nurses, thank you for caring for others and putting your life at risk,” said Caron.

“For second graders to write those pieces, it’s truly inspiring,” said another Vrable.

