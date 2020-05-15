Fencing company shifts to making shields

National-World

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. (WNEP) — Clear plastic shields like the ones at DePietro’s Pharmacy in Dunmore are becoming the new normal for customers who visit any essential businesses.

Nick Davitt and Stephen Malinchak saw how some businesses were making their own shields and had an idea for a new business.

“We talked it over and, you know, tried to figure out a better way to do what we were currently seeing be done. For a more professional look, cleaner look, and a safer product,” Malinchak said.

The pair work in the fencing business normally, but during the pandemic, business has been slow, so they created Valley Custom Shields.

“I would have never thought in a million years that we would have a sister business turn into something like this. We’re providing solutions for businesses that are in need right now,” Davitt said.

Business isn’t slow anymore. Valley Custom Shields have been putting up barriers at Business counters all over Lackawanna County.

The shields are made of plexiglass and wood, and they can be removed, but the owner of DePietro’s Pharmacy says the ones there will be up for the foreseeable future and may become a long-term solution.

“I know a lot of employees are, they want to feel safe when they go to work,” said Tom DePietro. “This adds extra comfort, knowing that your staff feels safe going back to work. And it has a professional appearance in the pharmacy.”

