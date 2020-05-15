Flooding Causes Dangerous Driving Conditions On I-290, Edens Expressway

National-World

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — Heavy rain and storms overnight is causing dangerous driving conditions.

Flooding has been an issue on I-290 as well as the Edens Expressway. Gravel washed onto a ramp in Elmhurst, causing emergency response to clear the scene.

Drivers also reported flooding on the Edens Expressway Friday morning. Drivers were stranded and had to be rescued from their cars and carried by emergency crews.

On I-290, some drivers tried to drive through the standing water, while others were stuck on the road.

Emergency crews are responding to the flooding.

