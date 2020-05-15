Investigation finds former COO of pediatric practice stole over $513,000

National-World

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — The former Chief Operating Officer of Cumberland Pediatric Associates was indicted after authorities said she stole more than $513,000 from the organization in Lebanon.

Emily Gannon is accused of stealing at least $513,302 between January 2014 and August 2019, according to an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney General of the 15th Judicial District.

According to a release by Comptroller Justin P. Wilson, Gannon was responsible for issuing payroll payments to all the staff. The investigation states she “manipulated the process in multiple ways to obtain and conceal her fraudulent pay.”

Between January 2014 and August 2019, Wilson said Gannon paid herself an additional $312,852. Wilson said she even gave herself a raise in March 2015 without the owner’s knowledge or approval. She also gave herself bonuses totaling at least $200,450 without the knowledge of the owner, according to the investigation.

The Cumberland Pediatric Associates terminated the employment of Gannon in August 2019.

The mission of Cumberland Pediatric Associates is to provide preventative and acute care to children from birth to age 18 in Lebanon and Gordonsville.

In May 2020, Gannon was indicted on one count of theft over $250,000, two counts of forgery, and one count of criminal simulation.

“Our Office employs some of Tennessee’s foremost experts in forensic accounting and fraud examination,” Wilson said in a statement on Friday. “This investigation was clearly in the public interest because this medical practice accepts TennCare payments. I am pleased we can bring our expertise to the fight against fraud in Tennessee.”

