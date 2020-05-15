Police arrest man involved in 2011 cold case rape

National-World

Asheville, NC (WLOS) — Officials have made an arrest in a rape case dating back several years.

On May 15, the Asheville Police Department (APD) reported they have charged and arrested Jacob Allison Hoots, 35, of East Flat Rock, with second degree rape for an incident that occurred in 2011. A spokesperson for APD said the arrest is a result of APD’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

According to a press release from APD, the police department received a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) hit after the sexual assault evidence collection kit was processed in 2019. The hit provided investigators with the name Jacob Allison Hoots. Investigators with APD’s Special Victims Unit began the process of building a case and after a lengthy investigation, probable cause was established to charge Hoots with second degree rape.

Hoots was taken into custody on May 15, 2020 by members of the Henderson County Probation/Parole office during an unrelated, routine visit with one of their probationers, according to officials.

Hoots is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on an $80,000 bond.

The release stated the Asheville Police Department has submitted 434 sexual assault evidence collection kits as a part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative as of May 15.

“As additional CODIS hits are returned, APD will continue to investigate and hold those responsible accountable,” Friday’s press release stated.

