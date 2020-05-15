State representative and church team up to give out items for COVID-19 Relief Day

National-World

CLAYTON CO., GA (WGCL) — A state representative and a church are teaming up to hand out much-needed items for citizens to help combat COVID-19.

According to a press release, State Representative Sandra Scott (D-Rex) and New Testament Gospel Worldwide Ministries, will host the COVID-19 Relief Day.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the New Testament Gospel Worldwide Ministries parking lot, located at 6755 Fielder Road in Rex, GA..

“Members of the community will be able to drive through NTG’s parking lot to receive supplemental items as part of the church’s COVID-19 relief efforts”, the release stated.

Essential items provided include face masks, gloves, food items and more.

For more information about the COVID-19 Relief Day event, please click: bit.ly/3fWMJVl.

