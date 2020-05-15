“When can busking resume in downtown Asheville?”

National-World

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13’s investigative team is working to answer your questions about the coronavirus pandemic and its impacts on Western North Carolina.

A viewer asked, “when can folks start busking again downtown?”

News 13 reached out to city officials. Polly McDaniel, Communication Specialist for the City of Asheville, said,

While street performances are not currently prohibited in downtown Asheville, a 6-foot rule of physical distancing is in keeping with Buncombe County’s Stay Home Phase 1 order. The order also regulates “mass gatherings,” and our talented street performers are known to attract crowds of onlookers. If crowds are too large and distance is not maintained, this could become an enforcement issue.

In addition, the Stay Home order also strongly encourages everyone to stay home and not go to public places unless there is a compelling reason, such as to buy food or medicine.

For all of these reasons, anyone busking in Asheville may want to reconsider at this time.

While we all look forward to a return to normalcy, keeping our community safe by staying home, and following the guidance of the three W’s is crucial:

Wear a cloth face covering.

Wait at least six feet apart and avoid close contact.

Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.

