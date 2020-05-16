Dangerous building begins to collapse

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Dickson County, PA (WNEP) — The porch and awning of a building in Lackawanna County collapsed Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. along Maple Street in Dickson City.

The building was declared dangerous by the borough in September of last year.

Residents nearby are frustrated that nothing has been done with the building to make sure their neighborhood is safe.

“We’ve gone to council meetings and we’ve called the police multiple times, and council members, zoning officer, and borough manager. It was bound to happen,” said Kenny Krouchick.

No one was hurt after the collapse in Lackawanna County.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.