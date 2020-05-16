Family remembers victim of double homicide

National-World

Mobile County, AL (WALA) — Bayou La Batre police arrested 31-year-old Shane Marceaux of Bayou La Batre for the murder of 31-year-old Kendall Sprinkle and 25-year-old Nhat Tran.

Marceaux is charged with Capital Murder.

“Everybody’s just in shock. Trying to figure out what we need to do,” said Sprinkle’s first cousin.

Sprinkle’s family said they got word that he had been killed Friday morning.

“Heartbroken. He was just doing a whole lot better than what he has ever been,” she said.

Family members said Sprinkle was shot in the back and hand. They said the suspect was looking for a place to hide after shooting Tran and saw Sprinkle outside. They told FOX 10 News when Sprinkle refused and tried to walk away, the suspect shot him.

“Just to think that somebody come in his yard and took something that was precious to the whole family,” Spinkle’s cousin said.

She said Sprinkle made some mistakes in the his past, but he was on the right track. She remembered him doing some of his favorite things to do.

“He was a commercial fisherman. He oystered, shrimped, fished it didn’t make any difference. He spent the majority of his time, even when he wasn’t working down at Coden park fishing,” she explained.

Sprinkle did not have life insurance. Family members are asking for help. They’ve set up a Facebook donation page, click here for it.

