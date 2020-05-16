New masks keep hard of hearing community in mind

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV ) — The deaf and hard of hearing community is having an even more challenging time trying to understand those who are speaking because most people are wearing masks.

Bridges is an organization that helps those who are deaf and hard of hearing. The organizers are asking for volunteers to help create clear masks.

Mike Helms is the Vice President of Adult Education and Outreach at Bridges in Nashville.

Helms is also deaf and so is his mother who resides at a nursing home.

“She struggles oftentimes to understand her caretakers and the providers because their mask are fully concealed,” said Helms.

He said the clear masks are an invaluable tool to people who rely on seeing a person’s mouth move.

“They allow interpreters to serve the deaf and hard of hearing communities to have full access to the interpreted information,” he said.

Bridges hopes to see more people out in the community wearing the clear masks, especially people who work with the public.

“If someone has a face mask on that is fully concealed, it can cause a lot of miscommunication and skew the message,” said Helms.

If you are interested in volunteering to help make masks for Bridges, click here.

Click here to help make masks or donate supplies to the Tennessee School for the Deaf.

