North Carolina man wins $10 million, largest scratch-off prize in state

Johnston County, NC (WGHP) — Wade Harmon, of Kenly, bought a single $300,000,000 Supreme Riches scratch-off ticket on his way home from work and won $10 million, the largest scratch-off prize in the stat, according to an NC lottery news release.

Harmon said he played Pick 3 and Pick 4 and tried his luck on a single $30 scratch-off ticket.

“I went home and fired up my grill, and I said, ‘Well, I might as well scratch my ticket,’” Harmon said. “I looked down and I said, ‘Woah!’”

Harmon, an iron worker, bought his lucky ticket at the Big Boys on Bagley Road in Kenly.

“I’m thankful. I really am,” Harmon said. “I believe the Lord saved that for me. He had a reason for me to win this ticket. He’s got plans for me.”

Harmon claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He had a choice of taking the $10 million as an annuity of $500,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $6 million. He chose the lump sum and, after federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $4,245,009.

Despite winning the largest amount possible for a lottery scratch-off ticket, Harmon said his big win won’t change him.

“I’ll still be the same old me,” he said.

Harmon said he’ll be putting his winnings “to good use.” He plans to, “keep working for a bit more and use the money for retirement in a few years.”

Harmon also plans to take his kids and their families on a cruise when the coronavirus outbreak is over, and it is safe again.

