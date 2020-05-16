Salon owner says OR OSHA issues $14,000 citation; says she’ll stay open

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SALEM, OR (KPTV) — The owner of Glamour Salon in Salem, Lindsey Graham, announced Friday she was issued a $14,000 citation by Oregon OSHA.

Last week, she reopened her business against Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order. Stylists at the salon have continued to cut people’s hair.

On Thursday, Marion County was denied approval to reopen after applying for phase one, which would have taken effect Friday.

“Everyone’s job is essential, not because what we do or how we do it, but because it’s how we make our living,” said Lindsey Graham, the owner of Glamour Salon. “I have independent contractors that are choosing to work in this facility. OSHA has illegally deemed them employees and is citing me as an employer, which I am not.”

Though the Oregon OSHA Administrator Michael Wood could not confirm to FOX 12 a fine had been issued, because the salon owner and her lawyer haven’t officially informed the agency they’ve received the citation, he does say the agency frequently encounters employers who believe the people working for them are independent contractors. He said it may even be in written in a worker’s contract.

Before issuing a fine, Wood says Oregon OSHA assesses the nature of the work relationship like whether workers advertise on their own or control their own hours. They even look at how the work is described informally, and if there’s a dress code.

Additionally, a willful violation which Graham’s case would be, automatically sets the minimum penalty at $8,900 according to Wood, with a range all the way up to about $126,000. It’s based on the size of the employer and the level of risk they or their employee’s activities have generated.

In regard to Graham’s case specifically, Oregon OSHA officials say she is “unquestionably operating in violation of the governor’s executive order, designed to protect workers and the public.”

They also say their inspection of Glamour Salon found at least some workers there would qualify as employees.

“I’m vowing to stay open as long as I can, basically, until the governor tries to take my entire career, something I’ve worked 15 years for, out from underneath me,” said Graham.

Graham also said Friday, Child Protective Services came to her home last week and interviewed her and her family members.

She believes it’s a political response and says it’s a false claim.

FOX 12 reached out to the Oregon Department of Human Services, and while officials can’t confirm an open case or allegations against Graham, Jake Sunderland, the press secretary in the communications office did issue this statement:

“Due to confidentiality laws, we cannot comment on whether or not there is an open CPS assessment against any individual. I want to stress however, that not following Governor Brown’s Stay Home, Save Lives executive order or not following physical distancing guidelines would never be a reason to assign a CPS assessment.”

Sunderland also said any reports of suspected abuse or neglect are screened and then if they see a need, case workers will visit a family to do a safety assessment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.