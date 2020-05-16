Veterans gets truck repairs with help from TV station

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — A veteran reached out to CBS46 after going for an oil change but left with a blown engine when A shop employee put the wrong oil in his Ford Ranger.

When we got involved the company stepped up to do the right thing and made good on their promise to make the repairs for the veteran.

“See it works now,” said veteran William Harris as he started the engine of his pickup truck. “I can go, that’s all I needed,” added Harris who was all smiles.

But a few short months ago things were a lot different.

“I went in for an oil change they blew my engine, they put a dud engine in there, now all I want from them is to replace the engine,” said Harris in an interview conducted in February.

That’s when CBS46 got involved and things quickly changed.

“Have him bring it back and we’ll take care of it,” said a representative from the mechanic shop when we visited the location in February. The company held up their end of the bargain but they didn’t stop there.

“I got a nice rental for the time it was being fixed,” said Harris. “The owner called and said he hate that it happened like that and everything worked out for me,” Harris went on to say.

The auto repair shop even made additional repairs to Harris’ truck and he says he’s happy he reached out to CBS46.

“I just said I need to call somebody who would help a veteran out. And low and behold you answer the call.” said Harris.

The owner of the auto repair shop told CBS46 they pride themselves on their customer service and they were happy to be able to resolve this matter.

