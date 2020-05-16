What has changed for tattoo shops as customers come back

National-World

DAVENPORT, IA (WQAD ) — As more Iowa businesses open, one local tattoo parlor says they are busier than ever.

“From the moment that we posted that we were able to open to noon the next day, we had 307 messages,” Tooth and Nail Tattoo owner Manda Rexx said. “We were flooded with people trying to make appointments.”

The shop opened for tattoos and piercing on Friday, May 15th, but with new health restrictions.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure that they feel safe and comfortable,” Rexx said.

The shop requires customers to have their temperatures checked at the door. All customers and staff must wear masks during the entire time in the building.

“Obviously we are exposed to people because we are very close to them, but the physical tattoo or the piercing itself is not going to be what is exposing the virus,” Rexx said.

Customers need to say 6 feet apart and not wait for their appointment in the lobby. The shop is also having customers sign COVID-19 waivers. They are also limiting what body parts they will tattoo.

“I’m not doing any eyebrows or lips or freckles or anything like that right now,” Rexx said.

Rexx said Tooth and Nail is used to sterilizing all of it’s equipment.

“We do this all the time, not just because of COVID, we are clean all the time. We already go above and beyond state regulations on a daily basis.”

The shop also uses sterile gloves and sterilizes equipment before each use. They also use an air purifier to clean the space after every client. Rexx said she has also ordered a UV light to use after each person.

“Stuff like that is going to make us cleaner and safer and giving our customer the best experience they can have. Not only the best, but the safest,” Rexx said.

