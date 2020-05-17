2 people swim to shore after single-engine plane crashes into river

National-World

Cascade Locks, OR (KPTV) — A single-engine airplane crashed into the Columbia River in Cascade Locks on Sunday, and the two people on board were able to make it to shore safely, according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says they received 911 calls about the crash near the Port of Cascade Locks Marina at about 11:45 a.m.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane attempt to land at the Cascade Locks Airfield, but said it appeared as if the landing gear was not down.

The plane nosed over toward the river and skipped along the water before coming to rest and sinking within the Coast Guard waterway, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two people inside the plane, a man and woman from Bellevue, Washington, were able to swim to shore. They were transported to a Portland-area hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated by National Transportation Safety Board officials.

