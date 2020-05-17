Arrests made after police block in alleged street racers

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL ) — Atlanta Police detained multiple suspects at a BP gas station in Midtown late Saturday in connection with alleged street racing.

Multiple cars and motorcycles were gathered at the BP off of Spring St. and Linden Ave. when police blocked them in. Local police have began cracking down on illegal street racing, which has become an increasing issue as streets have been emptier due to COVID-19.

Street racing has become such a problem in Atlanta recently that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms even began exploring ways to provide a safe place to allow the activity.

This is a developing story as exact charges are pending.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.