Convenience store employees held hostage

Wildes-Barre Township, PA (WNEP) — Wilkes Barre Township Police responded to the Turkey Hill, along North Washington Street, for what started as an armed robbery with hostages.

A male suspect armed with a knife was holding three employees inside.

Wilkes Barre Township Police and State Police negotiated with the suspect for about 20 minutes before he let those hostages leave the store.

Police negotiated with the suspect for another 20 minutes before he surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect did claim to have a bomb and that prompted police to call in the Scranton bomb squad.

Once everyone was out of the building they used a robot to go inside and sweep the building.

The robot did retrieve two backpacks from the store in two separate trips inside but there is no word on if anything dangerous was found inside of them.

The suspect was placed in handcuffs and taken away by police, no word on who that suspect is or what he’s charged with.

The scene was cleaned up around 3 p.m. and since that time people have been able to get gas from Turkey Hill, but the convenience store has been closed.

