Deputies: Grandmother, man charged after child fatally shoots herself while playing with pistol

Bartow County, GA (WGCL) — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office charged two adults after deputies said a child shot and killed herself while playing with a pistol.

It happened Saturday night at a campsite on Chitwood Cove in the Wilderness Camp Road area. Deputies responded just after 8:30 p.m.

People took the girl from the scene before deputies arrived and met law enforcement and EMS at another location. The young victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office did not release the girl’s name or age.

Deputies said the child apparently shot herself while playing with a pistol at the campsite.

The girl’s grandmother and a man were both arrested. Kimberly Roberts, 47, is being held on a felony probation violation. James Lillie, 50, who has no known relation to the victim, is charged with possession of a fireman by a convicted felon. According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, they both face additional charges and investigators will release more information when they file the new charges.

